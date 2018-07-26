It's Not Just Trump: Israel Looks to Putin for Help as Iran Tries 'to Take Over Syria'

Watch Gary Lane's interview with Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon to hear about the many challenges facing Israel at this time, including the Palestinian Authority's announcement to continue its pay-to-slay program.

President Trump is not the only leader to engage with Vladimir Putin in hopes of effecting change in some world hot spots... Israel is looking to Russia for help to protect the Jewish state from its hostile neighbors.

Israel's representative at the United Nations suggests Russia's presence and influence in Syria makes it imperative for Israel to work with Putin to prevent Iran from gaining a permanent foothold in the country.

According to Ambassador Danny Danon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised the concern during a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We know the Iranians—they want to stay in Syria, they want to take over Syria. We think it will be a threat not only to Israel, but also for other countries in the region and we should not allow the Iranians to take over Syria," explained Danon.

"Look what happened in Lebanon. Today, the Iranians control Lebanon. They have the Hezbollah forces next to our border. We don't want to have a similar reality on the border with Syria."

And that is why Netanyahu is reaching out to Putin for help.

During a recent interview on the CBN News program The Global Lane, Danon said Israel would like to see the Syrian war come to an end. He said Israeli humanitarian workers are participating in Good Neighbor, a project designed to bring much-needed aid to displaced Syrians.

"We do whatever we can and we hope there will be some kind of stability in Syria."

The Israeli humanitarians recently delivered tents, medical help, and food to Syrians who had fled fighting in the southern city of Daraa.

Danon said a group of ambassadors recently visited Israel and were astonished to learn that Israeli Jews were helping Syrian Muslims.

Many of those same ambassadors have often criticized Israel at the UN.

Danon said Israel "cannot live according to the expectations of its adversaries at the world body." He said there's a lot of hypocrisy at the UN, especially from European countries who tend to blame Israel for everything.

"I think when they look at the reality today, they will understand that Israel is not the problem, Israel is a solution for the problems today in the Middle East."