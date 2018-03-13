Erdogan's Vision: Army of Islam to Destroy Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – An article in a Turkish daily called for the formation of an "Army of Islam" to attack and destroy the State of Israel.



The article, written by Yeni Safak and published before the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Istanbul in December, called on OIC's 57 member nations throughout the Muslim world to join forces against the Israeli "occupiers," who would be vastly outnumbered and unable to defend itself.



Translated and posted by MEMRI (Middle East Media Research Institute), the article details how combined ground, air and naval forces could defeat Israel militarily in 10 days and diplomatically in 20 days, thereby liberating "Palestine."



According to MEMRI's well-documented post, the article's key points came from the website of Turkey's SADAT International Defense and Consulting Company, which promotes pan-Islamic military cooperation.



SADAT, founded by Adnan Tanriverdi, senior military advisor to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, provides information on "conventional and unconventional defense and warfare." Its mission statement envisions helping "the Islamic world take its rightful place among the superpowers."



Citing Israeli security sources, MEMRI notes that SADAT provides funding and military equipment to Hamas in the Gaza Strip with the goal of creating a Palestinian army to fight Israel.



"If the OIC member states unite and form a joint military force, it will be the largest army in the world," he states. "These countries' total population is 1,674,526,931. The number of soldiers in active service in these countries is at least 5,206,100."



Safak compares Israel's population (just over 8 million) and military forces "as significantly inferior," noting that the population of Istanbul, Turkey's capital, is more than 14 million.



"The military capability of the OIC member states is considerable," he writes. "These armies have the necessary equipment to carry out a military operation on land, sea and air."



He continues. "Turkey alone is superior (to Israel) and "will serve as an important headquarters during the operation due to its land, air and naval infrastructures." And he says, Turkey is actively pursuing and renewing alliances with Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa.



"Those who believe that they are the owners of Jerusalem today will not find a single tree to hide behind tomorrow," he concludes.