Pence, Netanyahu Headline AIPAC: Things to Look Out for at This Year's Conference

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are just a few of the big names making an appearance at the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in DC.

The pro-Israel rally gives policymakers and Israel supporters an opportunity to get up close and personal.

The annual conference draws lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle, with more than two-thirds of Congress attending yearly.

This year's speakers include UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-AR, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY.

The vice president will speak Monday and is expected to focus on the United States' firm commitment to Israel.

In fact, the US's decision to move its embassy has swayed other countries to do the same.

On Sunday, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales made the official announcement that his country would return its embassy in May.

"In May of this year, we will celebrate Israel's 70th anniversary, and under my instructions two days after the US will move its embassy, Guatemala will return and permanently move its embassy to Jerusalem," Morales told the crowd at AIPAC.

Members of the Trump administration are also likely to use the Israel-friendly crowd to tout their hard-line approach to Iran and the United Nations.

Haley has been a staunch defender of the Jewish state when it comes to its relationship with the UN.

In addition to policy, the conference focuses on advancements in Israeli technology and humanitarian efforts.

The AIPAC policy conference runs from Sunday, March 4 through Tuesday, March 6. The event draws 18,000 supporters each year.

