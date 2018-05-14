Christians Hold 'Israel: Seventy & Strong' to Mark Historic Week for Jerusalem

As the modern state of Israel celebrates its 70th anniversary, American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) and the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem are hosting a three day summit titled "Israel 70 & Strong" in Washington, DC.

This year's summit is historic, coming as two major events unfold: the commemoration of Israel's anniversary as well as the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem.

According to organizers, the summit will celebrate the past, evaluate the present, and create strategies for future generations of Christians to stand alongside Israel in her next 70 years.

"This is not just a summit but a catalytic gathering," said Susan Michael, US director of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, of which ACLI is a project.

"We aspire to go beyond the same old conference gathering to forge new and lasting relationships that will ignite collaborative partnerships and empower leaders," she said in a letter to Christian leaders. "This international, cross-generational gathering will demonstrate that Christian support for Israel is global, strong, and positioned for the future."

CBN is co-sponsoring the summit and CBN's CEO Gordon Robertson spoke at the gala about the ministry's commitment to creating documentaries, such as "In Our Hands" and "To Life," which highlights Israel's humanitarian missions around the world.

Roberston said, "We have to look very carefully at what Israel is doing because they are doing something rather extraordinary. No other nation is doing as much as they are given the size of their population. Here is a country the size of New Jersey, and 140 countries have received aid from Israel since 1980."

Summit organizers want to send a message both to Washington and abroad that Christians will stand with Israel in unity and strength now and for years to come.

The summit will continue with sessions on topics concerning modern Israel and her Christian friends on Monday, May 14, at the Key Bridge Marriott in Arlington, Virginia. The festivities will culminate with a Jerusalem Day celebration on Capitol Hill in partnership with the Israel Allies Caucus on Tuesday, May 15.

