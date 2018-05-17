Guatemala Moves Embassy to Jerusalem

WASHINGTON – The White House issued a statement welcoming the move of the Guatemalan Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"We want to thank our Western Hemisphere partner for joining us in recognizing Israel's capital and encourage additional moves," said a statement from the White House Press Secretary.

On Monday, the United States made history when it opened its US Embassy in Jerusalem.

Guatemala is now the second country to open its embassy in Jerusalem.

The President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales says his country brings a message of "love, peace and fraternity" to Israel.

The White House says they "look forward to welcoming many more of our friends and allies in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel."