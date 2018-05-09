Israel Says Iranians in Syria Fired Missiles at Golan Heights Base

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel's military says Iranian forces based in neighboring Syria fired about 20 projectiles at Israeli positions in the Golan Heights.



It says Israeli defense systems intercepted "some" of the incoming rockets and damage on the Israeli side was minimal. There were no Israeli casualties.



Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus says Israel views the incident "with severity" and has responded.



Israel has been on heightened alert in recent days, anticipating a possible Iranian retaliation. Iran has vowed revenge after blaming Israel for a series of deadly airstrikes on Iranian positions in Syria.



Pro-Syrian government media and activists reported earlier that missiles had been fired toward Israel from southern Syria late Wednesday targeting Israeli positions in the occupied Golan heights.