Michele Bachman Apologizes for 2015 Remarks on Converting Jews to Christianity

Speaking at a Knesset interfaith Bible study in Jerusalem Sunday, former Minnesota Republican congresswoman Michele Bachman made an emotional speech, apologizing for her past "ignorant" comments about the Jewish people.

Many speculate the former 2012 presidential candidate was referring to a radio interview she gave three years ago in which she appeared to call for the mass conversion of Jews in order to hasten Christ's second coming.

"We recognize the shortness of the hour," Bachmann told Washington Watch in 2015, "and that's why we as a remnant want to be faithful in these days and do what it is that the Holy Spirit is speaking to each one of us, to be faithful in the Kingdom and to help bring in as many as we can — even among the Jews — share Jesus Christ with everyone that we possibly can because, again, He's coming soon."

On Sunday, Bachman was attending a special joint Bible study class for Christians and Jews.

"Personally, I know that in ignorance… myself, I have stated things that I should not have said and I profoundly apologize and repent and ask forgiveness from Almighty God for my statements that, though said in ignorance, have brought pain," she said during the class.

Bachman also asked forgiveness for the "horrible and, yes, I would say, the arrogant way that Christians — I would include myself among them — have treated and regarded the Jewish people" throughout history as reported by The Times of Israel.

When asked by members of the media after the Bible study whether her apology was referring to her 2015 comments, Bachman replied "My statement stands for itself," according to The Times of Israel.

"This is a day of joy and a day of recognition that we need to put the past in the past and need to move forward, and to do that sometimes we need to recognize and take responsibility for our actions. That's what I am doing," she said.

"I come here as a flawed person, I am not a perfect person. I come here as one who has been forgiven by the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and for that purpose I try to walk in that humility to recognize that things that I have done or said haven't always been right," added the former GOP Minnesota congresswoman, who was on her twentieth visit to the Jewish state.

"We are so grateful to President Donald Trump for his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital," she continued. "He's taken that element of warfare off the table. That element of warfare is a propaganda tool that says the Jewish people do not have a right to this land. Donald Trump says not only do they have a right, but they have a legal and legitimate right to designate Jerusalem as their capital. That is a powerful statement."

"We believe, without a shadow of a doubt, that this move will bring not only greater peace to Israel, but greater peace to the region," she said.