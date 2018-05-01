'The Atomic Archive Proves It!' Netanyahu Exposes Iran's Plans to Pick Up Where It Left Off

JERUSALEM, Israel – US President Donald Trump faces a May 12 deadline to recertify the Iranian nuclear deal. On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provided the president with a powerful argument to leave the deal.

Netanyahu's dramatic presentation reveals evidence that Iran has maintained a secret nuclear program for years.

"Well, tonight, I'm here to tell you one thing: Iran lied. Big time."



Netanyahu shows some of the Iranian documents and CDs taken from Tehran

"We've known for years that Iran had a secret nuclear weapons program called Project Amad," Netanyahu explained. "We can now prove that Project Amad was a comprehensive program to design, build and test nuclear weapons. We can also prove that Iran is secretly storing Project Amad material to use at a time of its choice to develop nuclear weapons."

Here’s what Project Amad’s explicit goal was: creating nuclear weapons. This is an original Iranian presentation from these files, and here’s the mission statement: Design, produce and test five warheads, each with ten kiloton TNT yield for integration on a missile. pic.twitter.com/QdBKAugcZR — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 30, 2018

He said the plan sought to put nuclear bombs on ballistic missiles. Then, after signing the nuclear deal in 2015, Iran hid its nuclear files.



EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Maria Mogherini and Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Netanyahu came to four conclusions:



"First, Iran lied about never having a nuclear weapons program – 100,000 secret files prove that they lied.

"Second, even after the deal, Iran continued to preserve and expand its nuclear weapons know-how for future use. Why would a terrorist regime hide and meticulously catalogue its secret nuclear files, if not to use them at a later date?

You can draw four main conclusions: First, Iran lied about never having a nuclear weapons program. 100,000 secret files prove that they lied. Second, even after the deal, Iran continued to preserve and expand its nuclear weapons know-how for future use. pic.twitter.com/5Dt9qPmkXg — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 30, 2018

"Third, Iran lied again in 2015 when it didn't come clean to the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency], as required by the nuclear deal.

"And finally, the Iran deal, the nuclear deal, is based on lies. It's based on Iranian lies and Iranian deception. 100,000 files right here prove that they lied."

Third, Iran lied again in 2015, when it didn’t come clean to the IAEA, as required by the nuclear deal.

And finally, the Iran deal, the nuclear deal, is based on lies. It’s based on Iranian lies and Iranian deception. 100,000 files right here prove that they lied. pic.twitter.com/zZqoqS6Q3N — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 30, 2018

At a Rose Garden press conference moments after Netanyahu's revelations, President Trump addressed the nuclear agreement's upcoming deadline.



President Trump speaks to the press in the Rose Garden about the upcoming deadline to recertify the Iranian nuclear deal

"We'll see what happens, I'm not telling you what I'm doing, but a lot of people think they know and on or before the 12th, we'll make a decision," he said. "That doesn't mean we won't negotiate a real agreement. You know this is an agreement that wasn't approved by too many people, and it's a horrible agreement for the United States, including the fact, Mr. President, that we gave Iran $150 billion and $1.8 billion in cash. You know what we got, we got nothing. We got nothing."



Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif apparently knew what was coming so before Netanyahu spoke, he tweeted, "The boy who can't stop crying wolf is at it again. Undeterred by cartoon fiasco at UNGA. You can only fool some of the people so many times."

After the presentation, he tweeted...

Pres. Trump is jumping on a rehash of old allegations already dealt with by the IAEA to “nix” the deal. How convenient. Coordinated timing of alleged intelligence revelations by the boy who cries wolf just days before May 12. But Trump’s impetuousness to celebrate blew the cover. https://t.co/5gxmmZcrF7 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 30, 2018

But Israel's Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer stated in a tweet, "The information Prime Minister Netanyahu presented today about the Iranian nuclear deal is more than a smoking gun. It’s a smoking bomb."

And Netanyahu said the US verified the documents and Israel plans to share the information with France, Germany and the IAEA.

"So here's the bottom line. Iran continues to lie. Just last week, Zarif said this: 'We never wanted to produce a bomb.' Again: 'We never wanted to produce a bomb.' Yes you did! Yes you do! And the atomic archive proves it," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu then called on the US to take the lead.

"In a few days' time, President Trump will decide, will make a decision on what to do with the nuclear deal. I'm sure he'll do the right thing. The right thing for the United States, the right thing for Israel and the right thing for the peace of the world."