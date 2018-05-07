President Trump Won't Attend US Embassy Opening in Jerusalem

WASHINGTON – It appears that neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence will be attending the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

Instead, Secretary of State John Sullivan will lead the presidential delegation for the historic event, the White House announced in a statement Monday.

Sullivan will be accompanied by Ambassador David Friedman, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, White House aides Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and special envoy for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt.

President Donald Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital last year.

Last month, Trump said he "may go" to the embassy opening, but his name was not listed on Monday's White House announcement.