The US Embassy Move to Jerusalem: What it Means Politically and Prophetically

05-19-2018
Steve Warren
CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

This week, a look at the historic week with the U.S. Embassy move - what it means politically, prophetically, for America and the world.

Join CBN News anchor Charlene Aaron for these stories.  Just click the player above.

