'Thou Shalt Innovate': How Israeli Ingenuity Makes the World Better

Israel leads the world in technological advances that make the world a better place.

From a device called the "Nano Artificial Nose," which sniffs out cancer, to technology that gives sight to the blind, and a contraption called the "ReWalk" exoskelton that allows paraplegics to walk again, Israel leads the world in medical innovation. Every day, millions around the world use some kind of medical treatment that came from Israel.

Israeli entrepreneurs and scientists are also pioneers in agriculture and invented techniques that allowed the tiny nation to turn rocky desert landscapes into lush orchards and mosquito-infested swamps into citrus groves. And Israel has exported those techniques to the rest of the world.

In his new book Thou Shalt Innovate: How Israeli Ingenuity Repairs the World, Israeli author and Middle East expert Avi Jorisch profiles wondrous Israeli innovations that are changing the lives of billions of people around the globe and explores why Israeli innovators of all faiths feel compelled to make the world better.

