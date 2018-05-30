'This Is Full Force Terror': Israel Strikes Back After 100+ Rocket Attacks from Gaza

KIBBUTZ EIN HASHLOSHA, Israel – The United States is calling on the United Nations Security Council to condemn the Hamas rocket fire against Israel when it meets on Wednesday. After a day and a half of shelling, Israelis returned to their routines and children went back to school following the heaviest rocket attacks since the end of the 2014 Gaza conflict.

Islamic Palestinian groups launched about 100 rockets and mortars at southern Israeli communities around the Gaza border.



Spent Shell, Photo, Israel Police

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel won't accept criticism for defending its children.

"This is full force terror. Israel will defend itself, by itself, and we will not accept any criticism for defending our children," he said.

Many said Iran's fingerprints were all over the attack.

One of the first places hit was a kindergarten near the Gaza border. It was struck early in the morning just before the children came to school.



Kindergarten at Kibbutz Ein HaShlosha, Photo, CBN News, Jonathan Goff

Most of the rockets and mortars were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system.

Israel responded to the cross-border attacks by targeting 65 terror sites, including rocket and munitions factories, military compounds and a terror tunnel.

This illustration depicts the rockets and mortars that terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip fired at Israeli civilians pic.twitter.com/kZvxyq5NkW — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 30, 2018

Media reports said Palestinians had agreed on a ceasefire.

For several weeks, Hamas led violent protests and attacks along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip which it dubbed "The Great March of Return.".

Most believe this round of violence may be at an end. But Israel remains on high alert against the possibility of further trouble.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus is reporting from a civilian home that was hit by a rocket earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/3HsEyAO9ie — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 30, 2018

"The situation today remains stable but it depends entirely on what Hamas will try to do," said IDF Spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Cornricus. "If Hamas will try to escalate the situation, the IDF is ready to respond. Quiet will be met with quiet but terror will be met with a firm response.

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas condemned what he called Israel's "fierce aggression" against the Gaza Strip. He said Palestinians want peace and Israel does not.