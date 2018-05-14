'The City of God...Where Messiah Will Come': US Dedicates Jerusalem Embassy in Historic Event

WASHINGTON – After 22 of years waiting for a president to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, it finally happened Monday.

President Donald Trump made good on one of his key campaign promises, to the delight of both Israeli Jews and evangelical Christians around the world.

The historic move recognizes Jerusalem as the true capital of the Jewish state.

Big day for Israel. Congratulations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

It happened 70 years to the day that Israel proclaimed its independence, fighting to reestablish a homeland for the Jewish people.

In his welcoming remarks at the embassy's official dedication ceremony, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman praised Trump for his bold decision.

"Today's historic event is attributed to the vision, the courage, and the moral clarity of one person to whom we owe an enormous and eternal debt of gratitude, President Donald J. Trump," Friedman said.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner also spoke in a rare public appearance.

"We believe it is possible for both sides to gain more than they give so that all people can live in peace, safe from danger, free from fear, and able to pursue their dreams," Kushner said of the Israelis and Palestinians.

He also condemned the violent protests that broke out at the Gaza border in which dozens of people were killed.

"As we have seen from the protests of the last month and even today, those provoking violence are part of the problem and not part of the solution," Kushner said.

Among the evangelical leaders at the ceremony were Pastor John Hagee, founder of Christians United for Israel, and Pastor Robert Jeffress who opened the ceremony with a prayer.

"We come before You, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, thanking You for bringing us to this momentous occasion in the life of Your people and in the history of our world," said Jeffress.

He and many evangelicals believe this move aligns with God's will and what the Bible says about Israel: "I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse," God says to Abraham in Genesis 12:3.

Jeffress and Hagee both thanked God for the leadership of Trump.



"We thank you, O Lord, for President Donald Trump's courage in acknowledging to the world a truth that was established 3,000 years ago, that Jerusalem is and always shall be the eternal capital of the Jewish people," said Hagee.

Hagee said Israel has become "the lone torch of freedom in the Middle East" because of God's "everlasting love for the Jewish people."

“Jerusalem is the city of God, Jerusalem is the heartbeat of Israel, Jerusalem is where Abraham placed his son on the altar,” he continued. “Jerusalem is where Messiah will come and establish a kingdom that will never end.”

For those who "curse" Israel, Hagee had a clear message.



"Let the word go forth from Jerusalem today that Israel lives. Let every Islamic terrorist hear this message: Israel lives!"

“Let the word go forth today that Israel lives,” Hagee said, “because He that keepeth Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps.”

