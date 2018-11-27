'On the Right Side of God': US Ambassador to Israel Praises Trump's Jerusalem Embassy Move

JERUSALEM, Israel – In an exclusive interview with CBN News Tuesday morning, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman talked about the significance of President Trump's "extraordinary" decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem on May 14.

"First and foremost, it was the day that the United States put itself on the right side of history. I would suggest maybe your audience might agree with me [the move] put itself on the right side of God. It was a day when we recognized one of the great historical truths of our time," Friedman explained.



US Ambassador Friedman and CBN's Chris Mitchell, Photo, CBN News, Jonathan Goff



"The fact is everybody recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but no one did anything about it, so President Trump sealed the deal. He sided with the truth. And I think that decision has resonated throughout his foreign policy in all kinds of directions. I just think it was an extraordinary [and] important decision," he said.

