Pastor John Hagee Receives the Friend of Zion Friendship Medallion

The Friends of Zion (FOZ) Museum and its founder, Dr. Mike D. Evans, presented Pastor John C. Hagee, one of the leading Christian Zionist figures in the US, with the Friend of Zion Friendship Medallion, during his visit to Jerusalem on Sunday.

Dr. Evans said, "I am proud to present Pastor Hagee with this Friend of Zion Friendship Medallion in acknowledgement of his tremendous support for the State of Israel through education, humanitarian causes, leading delegations of pilgrims to the Holy Land, and helping so many in their hour of need."

Pastor Hagee is the founder and national chairman of Christians United for Israel, the largest Christian pro-Israel organization in the United States, with millions of followers. Serving as minister for nearly six decades, he broadcasts radio and television programs throughout the United States and internationally. He is senior pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, a non-denominational evangelical church he founded, which has more than 20,000 active members.

Pastor Hagee praised the experience, "Diana and I have just had the opportunity of going through this magnificent museum. It begins with the call of Abraham, through the tribes; it demonstrates what Israel has gone through as a people; through the Holocaust and those who helped them through the Holocaust; all the way through the history of the State of Israel. It is an education in the growth and development of the Zionist state and I encourage you to go see it."

Accompanying Pastor Hagee and Dr. Evans on a tour of the Friends of Zion Museum was Diana Hagee, the pastor's wife. Addressing Dr. Evans, she said, "You have met your calling because this museum is fantastic."

The FOZ Museum is one of the newest attractions in the very heart of Jerusalem inviting visitors from all over the world to experience the courageous stories of Christians who have supported the Jewish people and the State of Israel in the last 200 years. Among the inspiring heroes presented are US President Harry Truman, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Pastor George Bush, Major-General Orde Wingate and Righteous Among the Nations Irena Sendler, Oskar Schindler, Raoul Wallenberg, and the Ten Boom family, who risked their lives to save Jews persecuted throughout the world, as well as many others who, through their faith, have forged an everlasting bond between Jewish and Christian people.

Magnificently told, the FOZ Museum uses groundbreaking technology, allowing visitors to experience the unfolding story as though stepping back in time. Exhibits employ a wide range of integrated and interactive technologies, from 3D presentations and giant touch screens to video mapping projections on unique sculptures and complex roto scope animations that transform live-action video footage into a painted media.

The FOZ Museum opened in Jerusalem one year ago with the vision of serving as a bridge, enabling people from around the world to join the scores of people throughout history who have supported the people, the promise and State of Israel.