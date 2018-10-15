Australia Could be the Next Country to Move Its Embassy to Jerusalem

Australia may be the next country to officially move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted about his meeting with Australia's prime minister and his openness to moving his country's embassy to Jerusalem.

"I spoke today with Australian PM @ScottMorrisonMP. He informed me that he is considering officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel & moving the Australian embassy to Jerusalem. I'm very thankful to him for this. We will continue to strengthen ties between," he said in the Tweet.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday that he is open to relocating the Australian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



He also said Australia remains committed to finding a two-state solution to Israel's conflict with the Palestinians.



Morrison said the idea was suggested to him by former ambassador to Israel, Dave Sharma.



Morrison told reporters that Australia should be open-minded to the idea of relocating the embassy.

The United States is the first country to recognize Jerusalem as Israel' capital and relocate its embassy to the holy city.

Guatemala followed the US's lead shortly after and also moved its embassy to Jerusalem