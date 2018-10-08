Search Continues for Terrorist who Killed Two Israelis, Injured a Third

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli security forces are still searching for the Palestinian terrorist who murdered two Israelis and seriously injured a third on Sunday.

The 28-year-old mother of a toddler and 35-year-old father of three were shot to death at the factory where they worked in the Barkan Industrial Park near the city of Ariel.

Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel was buried Sunday evening in her hometown of Rosh Ha'ayin where her parents still live. She's survived by her husband, Guy, and their son Kai. She worked as a secretary for the Alon Group there and was preparing for the bar exam.

Ziv Hajbi, 35, who worked in the accounting department, was laid to rest Monday afternoon in Nir Yisrael, a moshav in the south. His parents are donating his organs.

The 23-year-old terrorist, identified as Ashraf Walid Suleiman Na'alowa from Shweika near Tulkarem, had a legal work permit and was employed as an electrician at the factory. He tied up his victims up before shooting them at point blank range. He also shot and seriously wounded Sara Vettori, a 58-year-old woman, who took cover as he continued the rampage. She is recovering in the hospital.

Israel Police, the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) launched a massive manhunt for the killer, who left a suicide note on his Facebook page.

For 35 years the industrial zone has been a model of co-existence between Israelis and Palestinians. Some 3,300 Palestinians work side-by-side with at Barkan with about the same number of Israelis. Sunday was the first attack of its kind there.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack as severe and said the murderer would be brought to justice.

Israeli Knesset member Michael Oren told CBN News there's only one way to describe the attack.

"What we're talking about here is evil. We're not just talking about terrorism. Terrorism is sort of a neutral word isn't it? it doesn't have a moral quality to it. What we're talking about are evil people and evil exists in the world. I believe it. I've always deeply believed it. I've experienced it myself. I've confronted evil. We have to fight it," Oren said.