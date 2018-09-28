Netanyahu Reveals 2nd Atomic Site in Tehran, Says Israel Will Find What Iran Hides

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations General Assembly that Iran has hidden a second atomic site in Tehran and vowed that Israel would find whatever Iran hides.

Just a few months after Netanyahu revealed that Israel had discovered a secret Iranian atomic archive, he revealed a second facility.

"In May, we exposed the site of Iran's secret atomic archive. It's right here – in the Shorabad district of Teheran. Today, I am revealing the site of a second facility; Iran's secret atomic warehouse. It's right here, in the Turouzabad district of Teheran, just three miles away," he said.

Addressing the UN General Assembly with his classic visual aids, Netanyahu said Iran didn't destroy the sites because its goal is a nuclear weapon.

"In fact, it planned to use both of these sites in a few years when the time would be right to break out to the atom bomb," he said. "But ladies and gentlemen rest assured that won't happen. It won't happen because what Iran hides Israel will find."

Iran, meanwhile, denied the allegations and said there was nothing to what the Iranian Foreign Minister called Netanyahu's "arts and crafts show."

But Netanyahu said Iran's aggression is clear.

"In Syria, Iran is trying to establish permanent military bases against us and has already launched missiles and drones into our territory. In Gaza, Iran is arming terror groups to launch rocket attacks into our cities and terror attacks against our civilians," he said.

And in Lebanon, he said, Iran is directing Hezbollah to build secret sites to better its missile capabilities.

"Hezbollah…listen to this… Hezbollah is deliberately using the innocent people of Beirut as human shields. They've placed three of these missile convergent sites along Beirut's international airport… here's a picture that is worth a thousand missiles," he said.

Netanyahu said Israel would continue to defend itself.

"We will continue to act against you in Syria; we will act against you in Lebanon; we will act against you in Iraq; we will act against you wherever and whenever we must act to defend our state and to defend our people," he said.

Netanyahu praised President Trump for re-imposing sanctions on Iran and challenged Europe to do the same.

"Instead of coddling the Iranians, join the US and Israel and most of the Arab world in supporting new sanctions against a regime that endangers all of us and all of the world," he said.

Even though he opposed the Iranian nuclear deal, he had to admit it had one positive outcome.

"By empowering Iran, it brought Israel and many Arab states closer together than ever before, closer together than ever before in an intimacy and friendship that I've not seen in my lifetime and would have been unimaginable a few years ago," Netanyahu said.

There are challenges ahead.

Netanyahu didn't mention Russia in his speech. Russia is set to deliver a more advance anti-aircraft missile system to Syria after the Syrian military mistakenly shot down a Russian military plane. That system could make it more difficult for Israel to prevent an Iranian military buildup inside Syria.