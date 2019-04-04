Israel’s Beresheet Spacecraft Prepares to Enter Lunar Orbit

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft is set to escape Earth's gravitational pull and enter the moon's orbit Thursday afternoon.

The complicated maneuver is a defining moment in Israel's mission to the moon. If the Beresheet is successful, it will be one step closer to landing on the moon. If not, it will get trapped in the Sun's orbit and be destroyed by the star's heat.

"SpaceIL and IAI are preparing for the Lunar Capture maneuver by practicing various scenarios, simulations and in-depth tests in the hybrid lab," SpaceIL said in a press release.

According to a video explaining the maneuver, the moon will pull Beresheet out of the earth's orbit and accelerate it towards the moon. However, the scientists must know when to slow the spacecraft down or it will fly past the moon and go in a different direction.

Beresheet will slow down its velocity by firing its rocket engine for about six minutes.

Once the craft is in the moon's orbit, it will circle the moon until it is time to land.

The forty-day voyage culminates with a landing scheduled for April 11th.

The mission will last two to three days and once it lands, the craft will take pictures of the lunar surface and conduct experiments.

The spacecraft is also bringing God's written word to the moon. It will carry a time capsule containing a database of hundreds of files. The files include a copy of the Bible, information about SpaceIL, Israeli national symbols, and other materials.

The capsule will be left on the moon's surface after Israel completes its mission there.