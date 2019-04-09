Israelis Head to the Polls with Netanyahu and Israel's Future on the Line

JERUSALEM - Today, Israelis go to the polls to choose their next government. The stakes are high for the country and for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israelis are voting all over the country, from the north in Metula and all the way down south to Eilat. In fact, it's a national holiday and most people have the day off.

The stakes are the future direction of Israel and the two main competitors are the Blue and White party led by former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz and the Likud party led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The polls are extremely close and pollsters say as many as one-fourth of the population were undecided up to today and some people will probably be making their decisions in the voting booth itself.

Although many Israelis viewed this election season as especially combative, they recognize the importance of showing up at the polls today.

"It was unbelievable. So many dirty things one to another. I don't like it. But it's our duty to vote," Israeli voter Kathleen Many told CBN News.

Others celebrated the freedom to vote.

"This is the only country in the Middle East that has a happy, healthy, free, open democracy. And that is reason enough to celebrate today. So, happy Election Day everybody," Ari Kalker said.

The results will come in late Tuesday night and then the country, the region and the world will have a better idea of where the Jewish state is heading.

You can see election updates on CBNNews.com and watch our full election results tomorrow on the 700 Club.