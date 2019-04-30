US, Israel Unite to Remember The Holocaust This Week

The United States is joining Jews in Israel and around the world in honoring the victims of the Holocaust this week.

President Donald Trump declared that April 28 to May 5 is Holocaust Remembrance Week.

"On Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, and during this week of solemn remembrance, we honor the six million Jewish men, women, and children who were brutally murdered by the Nazi regime," Trump said in a statement. "We also remember the Roma and Sinti, persons with disabilities, Poles and Slavic ethnic groups, Soviet prisoners of war, Jehovah's Witnesses, and persons who were targeted based on their sexual orientation, all of whom were targeted and killed by the Nazis and their collaborators."

The Jewish people will commemorate the Holocaust from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening.

In Israel, all business will stop and Israelis will observe a nationwide moment of silence at 10:00 AM, lasting for two minutes. A state ceremony is usually held in Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. During the ceremony, Holocaust survivors will light six torches symbolizing the six million Jews who were slaughtered.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Ceremony also held its annual remembrance ceremony Monday.

The ceremony featured the stories of Holocaust survivors and their families.

Allan M. Holt, vice chairman of our Museum Council, recites the names of his grandparents, who perished during the Holocaust, as survivors light candles in memory of the victims. His mother and father, both survivors of concentration camps, were liberated by American troops. pic.twitter.com/4737OAb4ZP — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) April 29, 2019

Trump urged every American "to honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution by remembering the lessons of this atrocity so that it is never repeated."