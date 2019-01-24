Israel Sets Up Iron Dome in Tel Aviv after Clashes with Iran, Hamas

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel deployed the Iron Dome missile defense system to Tel Aviv Thursday amid rising tensions with Syria and Hamas in Gaza.

Media reports also say the IDF has called up certain reservists to man the Iron Dome.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at a ceremony at an army base in southern Israel Wednesday and said he was "confident of our ability to defeat the enemy."

"Iran has declared its intention to destroy us with nuclear weapons, weapons we must interdict. But they are also building up forces in our region, a forward base in Lebanon, with the help of Hezbollah, and a southern front, supported by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Now they want to set up another front, on the Golan, right on our border. We must fight all these things," Netanyahu added.

Israel has seen an upsurge in violence on its northern and southern border this week.

On Wednesday night, unknown assailants fired shots at Israeli soldiers stationed along the Syrian border, the Israel Defense Forces said Thursday. The troops returned fire. No injuries or casualties were reported.

On Tuesday, two violent border clashes with Hamas wounded an IDF soldier. Israel responded by destroying multiple terror targets in the Gaza strip.

This after Iran fired a missile from one of its bases in Syria at Israel's Mt. Hermon ski resort.

Israel retaliated by pounding Iranian storage sites, an Iranian intelligence site, and military training camps.

Syria's envoy to the United Nations threatened that Syria could attack Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv if the UN did not stop Israel's strikes on his country.

Despite the rising tensions, the IDF says it is "determined to defend the citizens of the State of Israel."