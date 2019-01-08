'Anti-Semitic Garbage': Islamic Congresswoman Accuses Pro-Israel Lawmakers of Being Disloyal to US

Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is back in the headlines this week. This time, instead of throwing profanity at President Donald Trump, she's blasting her colleagues for opposing boycotts, sanctions, and divestments against Israel.

Tlaib charged supporters of new anti-BDS legislation of being too loyal to Israel and forgetting "what country" they belong to.

"They forgot what country they represent. This is the US where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality. Maybe a refresher on our US Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away," she tweeted.

Tlaib was referring to legislation that would allow states to stop doing business with companies that choose to adopt BDS policies. Tlaib's tweet sparked outrage and drew many accusations of anti-Semitism.

"This 'dual loyalty' canard is a typical anti-Semitic line," Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted. "#BDS isn't about freedom & equality, it's about destroying #Israel.

"And if boycotting #Israel is constitutionally protected, then boycotting companies that boycott #Israel is also constitutionally protected," Rubio tweeted.

"Not a week into it and @RashidaTlaib is already invoking the old anti-Semitic "dual loyalty" garbage. There are many things wrong with anti-BDS legislation, but when the first thing she raises is the ancient specter of Jewish disloyalty, you know this is going to be a rough ride," wrote Howard Lovy.

Tlaib fought back at the accusations.

"Sen. Rubio, it's clear my earlier tweet was critical of U.S. Senators like yourself, who are seeking to strip Americans of their Constitutional right to free speech," she tweeted Monday.

The Anti-Defamation League released a statement saying her comments are "deeply problematic" even if they weren't meant to be anti-Semitic.

"Historically, the allegation of mixed loyalty or dual loyalty has been leveled as a smear against many kinds of Americans – including against Americans of Japanese descent during World War II. Though the legislation discussed is sponsored by four non-Jewish Senators, any charge of dual loyalty has special sensitivity and resonance for Jews, particularly in an environment of rising anti-Semitism."

Others accused Tlaib of being hypocritical about loyalty.



Tlaib, a Palestinian-American, is a strong defender of boycotts, sanctions, and divestments against Israel.

The American Jewish Committee tweeted a picture of her embracing someone while wrapped in a Palestinian flag.