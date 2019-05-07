Christians Turn 'Red Alert' App into Call to Prayer Every Time Rockets Are Launched into Israel

While Israelis were dodging hundreds of rockets from terrorists in Gaza last weekend, Christians were praying for their safety with the help of the Red Alert: Israel app.

Red Alert provides real-time alerts every time a terrorist in Gaza fires rockets, mortars or missiles into Israel. Many Christians use the app as a call to prayer every time they hear it go off.

"I have the Red Alert app on my phone and watch the alerts as they come in," Pastor Trey Graham of Texas told Breaking Israel News. "They often wake me up in the middle of the night."

When he hears the alarm, he takes the time to pray.

"I pray for the protection of the innocent victims in their homes," Pastor Graham said. "I pray for the IDF soldiers who will be fighting. I pray for the evil terrorists to be defeated. I pray for Israel's leaders to make bold and wise decisions. I send messages of encouragement to friends who live in these areas under attack. I answer questions from American Christians who see news reports and want to learn more details."

Many people urge their followers on social media to download the app and pray for Israel.

"Please if you care for Israel download the Red Alert app and see what the people of Israel put up with daily. I have learned a lot. Pray, pray, pray," one Facebook user wrote Saturday.

"Praying for Israel at this time. Hamas has launched more than 400 rockets in a deliberate and cowardly attack.

Download the Red Alert App and pray every time it goes off," wrote Becky Keenan, Associate Pastor of Gulf Meadows Church, when Israel was attacked with rockets last November.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz heard the rocket sirens go off in his town of Bet Shemesh Saturday. He is grateful for those who stop to pray for Israel.

"It's heartwarming to know that Christians around the world have downloaded the Red Alert app so they can feel what the Jewish people are feeling during times of crisis," Weisz told Breaking Israel News. "We know that God feels our pain and walks with us in crisis. Psalm 91:15 tells us so, "I will be with him in distress." Once again, our Christian friends are reminding us we are not alone and they are following Hashem's word by also being with us in our distress. I encourage all Christians who care for Israel to download the Red Alert app so they turn their smartphones into prayer devices."