'I Felt the Love': War-Weary Syrians Hear About Jesus, Receive Bibles from Christians on Frontlines

As conflict continues to rage in Syria, whether it be from the civil war or the battle against the remaining factions of ISIS, Christians are on the front lines bringing God's word to Syrians in need.

Dave Eubank, founder of the Free Burma Rangers (FBR), is leading the charge. The former US Army Special Forces officer and his group of Christians have been working in this region since 2015. They bring medical care and vital aid to desperate Syrians every day.

One of the most important tools they bring with them is the Bible.

The FBR team was recently working at a school in Dadat, Manbjji just a few miles away from the Free Syrian Army and their Turkish Army support. Despite the risk of encountering Al Qaeda and ISIS fighters who regularly shoot into this area, Eubank's team shared the gospel with local school children in a program they run called the "Good Life Club."

"We did the program and I gave my testimony of calling on Jesus. I offered to give out Bibles and one teacher named Abdulsattar, said right way, 'Please give me, I want one.' I gave him a Bible and other teachers too. Afterwards, we promised to help the school with the new roof they need," Eubank said in a statement.

Hours later, he received an unexpected email from Abdulsattar.

"Yesterday I felt the love and compassion you are sharing. Then, I realized how the Americans have fought not only for America but also for the world!" Abdulsattar wrote.

"[ISIS] is horrible and has zero respect for human life," he continued. "Thank God we have the FBR to seek justice and safety for all! May the Lord continue to direct your steps. May God's protective hand continue to cover you, your team, and your family! Thank you for answering the call to fight for people trapped in dangerous, oppressive, and evil situations! May God continue to use you all on the field and in the media as His ambassadors of grace, mercy, love, truth, and power! All glory to Him! still pray for you and your team. I look forward to the day we all get to meet again."

Eubank said Dadat is continuing to grow and hundreds of people have returned since last year. He and his team will continue to bring aid and the gospel to Syrians there.

Eubank had a similar experience Raqqa, which was once the capital of the ISIS caliphate.

The FBR erected two crosses in the rubble of church that had been destroyed by ISIS. Afterward, they decided to pray.

"As I prayed I began to ask God that this church would be rebuilt. As I prayed this, a doubt came to me, ' There are probably no Christians left here. And who would come back? Why am I praying for people and funds to rebuild? It seems foolish.' But I felt I should pray for that anyway," Eubank said.

After the team prayed a man came up to Eubank and asked him what he was doing there.

"I said God sent us to help and pray and he said, 'I am a trying to rebuild this church. I am a Christian. My given name is William. I was shot four times by ISIS but I brought my family back now. There used to be 5,000 Christians here but now we are 15.'" Eubank explained.

"We were all amazed and prayed with him for help to rebuild this church. I said I did not have enough funds for that but prayed with him for it and told him I would keep praying and trying. These two men and others have inspired us to stand with and help the new believers here."

Eubank and his team will stay in Syria until they believe God wants them to leave. They ask Christians around the world to pray for the people here who have been traumatized by terrorism and war.