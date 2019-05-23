Jews Feel 'Less Secure' in America, Most Blame Trump for Rise of Anti-Semitism

A new survey from Democratic pollster Stan Greenberg reveals that 73 percent of American Jews feel "less secure" in the United States than they were two years ago.

The poll, which was released Wednesday, comes after two deadly synagogue shootings in Poway, California and Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

According to the study, most American Jews blame President Donald Trump for the increase of Anti-Semitic attacks in the United States.

Pollsters found that 60 percent of Jews believe Trump "bears at least some responsibility" for the recent deadly attacks. Meanwhile, 71 percent disapprove of how Trump has handled the rise in anti-Semitism in the United States.

The survey was commissioned by the Jewish Electorate Institute (JEI) and sampled 1,000 Jewish-American voters. The JEI is a non-partisan institute that examines the voting trends of American Jews.

The poll also found that American Jews prioritize domestic policy issues more than policy related to Israel when considering their preferred presidential candidate.

Healthcare is the highest policy priority for Jewish voters, while Israel is the lowest policy priority.

"Overall, the Jewish community continues to identify as strongly pro-Israel and views the Democratic Party as pro-Israel, but Israel remains the lowest policy priority when determining which candidate to support," the poll report says.

The American Jewish community is also concerned about rising anti-Semitism, gun violence, and the rise of white nationalism.

When asked about the 2020 election, Jews overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump.

Less than one-quarter of Jewish voters (23 percent) say they will vote for President Trump in 2020.