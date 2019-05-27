'The Most Pro-Israel Governor in America': FL Brings Historic Trade Mission to Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel - A delegation of business leaders, academics, and other professionals from Florida are in Israel this week for a historic business development mission to Israel.

"I promised to be the most pro-Israel governor in America, and our bold agenda for my upcoming business development mission to Israel includes many historic firsts, strengthening Florida's ties with Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East," said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Our delegation will secure a historic number of memorandums of understanding for a governor's business development mission. These agreements will benefit Florida students, businesses and residents for decades to come, from securing high-wage jobs to the development of environmental technology to research and academic opportunities," he said.

I promised to be the most pro-Israel Governor in America and our bold agenda for my upcoming Business Development Mission to Israel includes many historic firsts and strengthens Florida's ties with Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 24, 2019

The delegation's mission to Israel lasts from May 25-31. DeSantis is joined by his cabinet and more than 90 delegates from Florida. The group is traveling to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in an effort to strengthen the economic bonds between Israel and Florida.

This morning in Tel Aviv, @EnterpriseFL CEO Jamal Sowell and I met with several Israeli companies including @RAFAELdefense, @Cellebrite, Israel @discountbank and Nobactra to discuss Florida's business advantages and why they should invest in the Sunshine State. pic.twitter.com/ZGszxBIP5t — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 27, 2019

DeSantis will hold a state cabinet meeting at the US embassy and will also give the keynote address at the 2019 Israel-American Business Summit on May 29.

This mission is just the latest demonstration of DeSantis' strong support for Israel.

While he was in Congress he worked to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

As governor of Florida, DeSantis has worked to increase the security of Jewish day schools in his state. He also has taken a vocal stance against the anti-Israel Boycott, Sanctions, Divestments, and Sanctions movement.