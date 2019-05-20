Trump to Release Part of Israeli-Palestinian 'Deal of the Century' June 25

JERUSALEM, Israel - The White House announced Sunday that the Trump administration will release part of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan on June 25 and June 26 in Bahrain.

The "Peace to Prosperity" workshop will focus heavily on improving the economic prosperity of the Palestinian people and the region. World leaders, including government officials, business leaders, and civil leaders will be there to share their ideas and discuss support for potential economic investments that could be made possible by a peace agreement.

"I look forward to these important discussions about a vision that will offer Palestinians exciting new opportunities to realize their full potential. This workshop will engage leaders from across the entire Middle East to promote economic growth and opportunity for the people in this important region," said United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin.

If implemented, the White House said, the peace plan has the potential to "radically transform" lives in the region through the development of human capital, rapid private-sector growth, and enhancements to economic governance.

"The 'Peace to Prosperity' workshop underscores the close strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States as well as the strong and shared interest in creating thriving economic opportunities that benefit the region," stated Bahrain Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to President Donald Trump, praised Bahrain on Sunday for hosting the workshop.

"We look forward to engaging with business and thought leaders from throughout the region and the world to build consensus around the best steps the international community can take to develop the foundation for a prosperous future," he said in a statement.

"The Palestinian people, along with all people in the Middle East, deserve a future with dignity and the opportunity to better their lives. Economic progress can only be achieved with a solid economic vision, and if the core political issues are resolved. We look forward to presenting our vision on ways to bridge the core political issues very soon," Kushner added.

Kushner spoke about the deal earlier this month and said he aims to open up a line of communication between Israelis and Palestinians.

"What I see in the region is that the big divide now is you have leaders that are trying to empower their people and create more opportunity for them to have a better life," Kushner noted. "And then you have leaders that are trying to repress their people and often using religion and other excuses as a reason to try and hold their people down."

While he says both Israelis and Palestinians will have to make compromises, the US will not jeopardize Israel's security.

"I don't think anyone will question if we do ask Israel to make compromises in our proposal that we're going to ask them to do things that would put them at risk security wise," the president's adviser said. "I don't think the president would take decisions himself that he would think would put America and the people who he represents at risk and wouldn't expect another leader to do that."