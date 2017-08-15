More Clashes Coming? Trump Admin Seeks Crackdown on Racists after 'Domestic Terrorism'

A Charlottesville judge denied bail to the man charged with second degree murder for plowing his car into a crowd of people Saturday.

And that driver may be only the first of several people to face federal charges, for their roles in a white supremacist rally. The U.S. attorney general is investigating the case.

Two days after a man used his car to plow into a group of counter-protestors during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Trump called out the hate groups from the White House."



"Those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," President Trump said.



The president's statement came after criticism from both sides of the aisle for not being strong enough Saturday in his first response to the violence.

But after meeting with the attorney general and FBI director Monday, the president is promising justice.

A civil rights investigation is underway and could bring federal charges against 20-year-old James Alex Fields, Jr. who police say was behind the wheel of that Dodge Challenger.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the attack "evil," and adds it meets the definition of domestic terrorism.



"We are pursuing it in the Department of Justice in every way we can make a case," Sessions said. "You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation to the most serious charges that can be brought because this is an unacceptable, evil attack."



Those who have known Fields say they are not surprised.



"He was vocal about his ideas. He proclaimed himself as a Nazi and as a white supremacist it wasn't a secret," one former classmate said.



Meanwhile, Susan Bro, mother of 32-year-old Heather Heyer who was killed in the attack, is grieving today.

"Heather is my darling child, who was taken from me," she said.

Bro says she is going to make her daughter's death "worth something."

"I am extremely proud of my daughter. I am extremely proud she stood for what she believed in. She not only gave mouth to it, but she gave heart to it, she gave her soul to it, and now she's given her life to it," Bro said.



But more clashes between white supremacists and protestors could be coming. More communities across the country are considering taking down Confederate monuments as Charlottesville planned to do, and white nationalists could rally against those plans, leading to more confrontations like the one this weekend.

On the street where the accident took place, people brought flowers and wrote messages of hope. Meanwhile, the suspect awaits his next court date set for August 25th.

