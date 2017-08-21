North Korea Directs More Rhetoric Towards U.S. About 'War Games'

North Korea has warned the United States risks starting an "uncontrollable phase of nuclear war" by conducting a joint military exercise with South Korea this week.

Beginning Monday, The United States, South Korea and other nations are taking part in the Ulchi-Freedom Guardian military exercises. The exercises are an annual military 'war games' event.

Pyongyang also declared its army can target the United States anytime, and neither Guam, Hawaii nor the U.S. mainland can "dodge the merciless strike."

The messages were in the Rodong Sinmun, the official government newspaper.

Tensions between the US and North Korea have grown in recent weeks.

Just last week, Pyongyang said it had finalized a plan to fire four missiles toward the U.S. territory of Guam. State media reported that leader Kim Jong Un would assess the United States' next move before giving launch orders. However, Kim said in a statement he plans to "watch a little more the foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees."

North Korea has also criticized Australia's decision to take part in the joint military drills with the U.S. and South Korea, calling the move a "suicide act."

Pyongyang released the statement saying that Australia should focus on maintaining peace in its own country instead of "blindly following the U.S."

"Australia followed the U.S. to the Korean War, the Vietnamese War and the 'war on terrorism', but heavy loss of lives and assets were all that it got in return," the statement read.

"Countries like Australia that join the military adventure against the DPRK, blindly following the U.S., will never avoid the counter-measures of justice by the DPRK."