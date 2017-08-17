North Korea Reports Creation of Homemade H-Bomb for Long Range Missile

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was on-hand Sunday when his nuclear developers loaded what they claim is a homemade hydrogen bomb onto an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The state media reported the advance in the communist country's nuclear program Sunday. It is something that nuclear experts in other parts of the world may question - but they say it still can set residents in the Korean Peninsula on edge.

"The explosive power of the bomb is adjustable from tens kiloton to hundreds kiloton," the state run Korean Central News Agency said.



CBN News spoke with experts on the topic recently for their take on North Korea's ability to go nuclear.

"It isn't ludicrous to think that the North Koreans, even though their economy is one-third the size of Ethiopia, can do this," said Harry Kazianis who heads up the defense studies at The Center for National Interest.

"If you put in enough money and starve your people you can build things like this," he said.

Kazianis says Kim claimed to have tested an H-bomb last year, but most experts dismissed that, arguing the North might have had a more powerful atomic bomb.

An atomic bomb was the kind dropped on Japan at the end of the World War II. Experts say a hydrogen bomb uses nuclear fusion and can be far more powerful by a thousand times or more.

For example, if an H-bomb strikes New York, the death toll could reach over 3.4 million.

Pentagon officials say hydrogen bombs are heavier than a standard atomic device, so Kim would potentially need a more advanced missile than what he has tested so far to carry a larger payload to hit the United States.

Unfortunately, North Korea seems to be working on such a missile, known as the KN-08, a three stage missile, which some believe might be North Korea's next missile test.

Experts say we cannot continue to deny what North Korea's military machine can accomplish. If we pretend it can't happen, that's not only a bad idea, it's almost a guarantee it will happen.