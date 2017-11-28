North Korea Fires Missile for First Time in Two Months

Pentagon officials confirm to CBN News, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile after a two-month public pause from their illicit missile activities.

The missile was launched from Sain Ni, North Korea and traveled 1000 km before splashing down in the Sea of Japan, with Japan's Economic Exclusion Zone, early Wednesday.

The last time North Korea fired a missile was on Sept. 15, when the communist regime fired an intermediate ballistic missile.

Pentagon officials tell CBN News, they are working with interagency partners on a more detailed assessment of the launch.

Within minutes of the launch, South Korea fired its own missile launch in retaliation.

Those missiles landed in the Sea of Japan as well.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America, our territories or our allies.

"Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad," said Col. Robert Manning, Pentagon spokesperson. He added, "We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation."

The launch comes after President Trump's recent trip to Asia, which included discussions with China about reining in the Korean regime's missile activities.

President Trump on Tuesday expressed confidence following North Korea's latest missile launch, saying "it's a situation we will handle."



"We will take care of it," President Trump told reporters at the White House. "It is a situation that we will handle."



The president said he would not alter his stance on North Korea in response to the launch.



"Nothing changed. Nothing changed," Trump said, adding he is keeping "a very serious approach."

It also follows the escape of a North Korean soldier who risked his life to cross the DMZ (demilitarized zone) to get to South Korea. He was shot but survived, and the entire dramatic incident was captured on camera.

