US Troops Move in for Hurricane Irma as Evacuations Underway

Hurricane Irma, a monster storm packing winds up to 150 mph, was hovering this week over Caribbean islands as Florida National Guard members began preparing for a possible hit and residents started evacuating.

In Florida, Gov. Rick Scott mobilized 1,000 Guard soldiers and airmen. All 7,000 Guard members are to report for duty on Friday. Scott already declared a state of emergency and urged residents to heed warnings and be prepared.

Officials say more than 5,000 people will be evacuating Naval Air Station Key West in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Irma was the first Category 5 storm this season and the fifth-strongest Atlantic hurricane on record. It's weakened slightly to a Category 4.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military began preparing as well. Four Navy ships for potential disaster relief are moving into the area.

A Pentagon spokesman told CBN News that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has approved the use of the USS Oak Hill and the USS Kearsarge, amphibious ships now off Florida's east coast, if help is requested from Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

The ships were deployed late last month with hundreds of Marines and sailors aboard to respond to Hurricane Harvey in Texas, but could instead be sent to Florida.

The Navy also is preparing to dispatch a second contingent of amphibious ships, the USS Iwo Jima and the USS New York, if they are needed.

In addition, New Jersey National Guard members are being deployed to Florida to help with the storm's impact.

The state's Army National Guard 253rd Transportation Company departs from Cape May County on Friday for central Florida. The unit is equipped with high-wheeled vehicles.

Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J., has issued an order that temporarily waives the international fuel tax agreement and international registration plan for any commercial vehicles traveling through the state. The suspension remains in effect until Oct. 1.

