New Rules For Navy After Series of Deadly Crashes

Big changes are in store for U.S. Navy sailors and how they operate at sea following a series of deadly crashes.

CBN News has learned crew members aboard all U.S. Navy ships will no longer stand on five-hour watches.

Navy Vice Adm. Tom Rowden, made the announcement in a memo obtained by CBN News. Rowden also recommends sailors switch to a standardized watch schedule which would allow them to get more sleep.

Rowden's memo also advises Navy warships to keep their Automatic Identification System or 'AIS' on at all times, especially while operating in busy sea lanes.

Tuesday, top Navy brass and lawmakers, during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, said the accidents aboard the USS John S. McCain and the USS Fitzgerald were preventable.

"It is simply unacceptable for U.S. Navy ships to run aground or collide with other ships — and to have four such incidents in the span of seven months is truly alarming," said Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee

Top Navy leaders said they will fix the issue.

"I am accountable for the safe and effective operations of our Navy, and we will fix this," Adm. John Richardson said. "I own this problem."