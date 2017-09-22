North Korea May Test Hydrogen Bomb in Pacific

In response to President Donald Trump's threats of military action against North Korea, the rogue nation may test a powerful nuclear weapon in the Pacific Ocean.

The country's foreign minister, Ri Yong-ho told reporters in New York, "It could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific. We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong-Un."

Ri's comments came just hours after the Korean Central News Agency released a statement by Kim Jong-Un, in which he said the United States would "pay dearly" for recent threats to destroy the DPRK.

The statement was in response to President Trump's speech Tuesday to the United Nations, in which he described Kim as 'Rocket Man' on a 'suicide mission.'

Earlier this month, North Korea detonated a powerful hydrogen bomb at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the northeast of the country.

The explosion caused a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that was felt over the Chinese border in Yanji.

