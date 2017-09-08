US Get Ready! Another Missile from North Korea on the Way?

Saturday is the 69th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. South Korea and other neighboring countries are bracing for the rogue country to celebrate by conducting a test of its nuclear and missile program.

South Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in announced that the government expects North Korea to launch another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Sept. 9, saying the situation is "very grave."

Like many countries, North Korea likes to celebrate independence or founding days with parades and proclamations. But Pyongyang also likes to add dramatic gestures against imperialism, particularly ones that showcase its military might.

The National Security Council met Thursday to discuss plans in case of a new missile test.

Meanwhile, North Korea on Friday called U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley a "political prostitute" and derided her as "crazily swishing her skirt" after Haley said the rogue regime was "begging for war."

The state-run Korean Central News Agency described Haley's comments to the U.N. Sunday as a "hysteric fit."

"Nikki should be careful with her tongue though she might be a blind fool," KCNA said. "The U.S. administration will have to pay a dear price for her tongue-lashing."

The Trump administration is pushing the U.N. Security Council to ban oil sales to North Korea in a fresh bid to pressure its leader, Kim Jong Un. The North Korean dictator is seeking the capability to strike the U.S. with a nuclear weapon and has said he won't negotiate unless America drops its "hostile" policies.

Top Trump administration officials, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, briefed the U.S. Congress on Wednesday about the crisis and the administration's approach.

