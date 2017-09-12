'We Are Not Looking for War': Trump Admin Praises New UN Sanctions on N Korea

The United Nations approved new sanctions against North Korea Monday targeting one of the country's biggest revenue streams.

The resolution, which was passed unanimously by the UN Security Council, bans textile exports, a big source of income for the nation.

However, the council decided against the United States' initial proposal, which was to establish a complete ban on oil imports to punish the regime for its rogue nuclear tests and missile launches.

North Korea needs the oil to fuel its massive military operation. According to Chinese customs data, North Korea imports nearly 2.2 million barrels a year in petroleum products, but some U.S. officials believe the true number is much higher: about 4.5 million barrels.

Instead of an all-out oil ban, the resolution limits oil imports into North Korea.

The new sanctions came in response to the country's nuclear test last week.

U.S ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said these sanctions send a clear message to the world.

"Today, we are saying the world will never accept a nuclear armed North Korea, and today the Security Council is saying that if the North Korean regime does not halt its nuclear program, we will act to stop it ourselves," Haley said following the vote.

However, she says there is still time for North Korea to change course.

"We are not looking for war. The North Korean regime has not yet passed the point of no return," Haley said.

The Trump administration says they're the toughest sanctions ever imposed on the country.