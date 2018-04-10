3 States Answer Trump's Call with 1,600 Troops to Protect Border, but This State Is a Holdout

Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas have all made pledges to send troops to the US-Mexico border.

President Trump said last week he wants to send 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to the border.



So far, 1,600 members will be deployed there giving the president many of the troops he requested to fight what he calls a migrant crossing crisis.

Trump issued a proclamation citing the "the lawlessness" that continues at the southern border.

"My administration has no choice but to act," he wrote.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, governors of southwestern border states, are backing the president's decision.

Ducey told a group of soldiers preparing to deploy from a Phoenix military base that their "mission is about providing manpower and resources" to support agencies on the border." He denied that there was a political motive.

"I don't think this is a partisan issue or an identity issue," he said. "You show me somebody who is for drug cartels or human trafficking or this ammunition that's coming over a wide-open and unprotected border here."

Abbott announced on KTSA, a San Antonio radio station, that he would add 300 troops a week until the number reaches at least 1,000 troops.

The only border state to holdout on troops is California.

Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown has not announced whether troops from his state's National Guard will participate.

Brown and other leaders in California have repeatedly fought Trump over immigration policy.

There is no end date for the deployment.

"We may be in this for the long haul," Abbott said.