CIA Dir. Pompeo Met with North Korean Dictator: Is Trump's Strategy Working? 

Change may be coming soon to the Korean Peninsula.

CIA director Mike Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un in anticipation of the dictator's planned summit with President Donald Trump.

The president tweeted early Wednesday: "Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of summit are being worked out now."

After years of conducting nuclear tests that have escalated tensions with the world, North Korea appears to be trying a different approach. Trump acknowledged the high stakes in his tweet adding "denuclearization will be a great thing for the world but also for North Korea."

Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang over Easter weekend, just after Trump nominated him to become secretary of state.

The president has been meeting with Japan's prime minister at his Florida estate where he referenced the Pompeo trip.

Trump also indicated that an upcoming meeting between the North Korean leader and the South Korean president has his "blessing" while adding that the countries believe he deserves credit as well.

Speaking to reporters the president said, "They've been very generous that without the US and without me in particular I guess you would have to say that they wouldn't be discussing anything."

The president says that the US and Japan are unified on the subject of North Korea. Since the Korean War, North Korea's nuclear weapons and its ability to deliver them long-range has threatened not only its neighbors but the US.

North Korea's human rights abuses are also an international concern. The global church has long been aware of the suffering of believers there. North Koreans who follow Christ or speak out against the government are routinely tortured, killed or sent to harsh labor camps.

President Trump says he'll meet with Kim Jong Un by early June. He says five locations are being considered for the meeting, but regardless of where it's held, the world will be watching and hope for a peaceful outcome.

