DMZ 'Peace/Freedom House' Could Be Site of Historic US-North Korea Summit 

President Donald Trump suggested on Monday he'd be willing to hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un near the border of North and South Korea.

"Numerous countries are being considered for the meeting, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more representative, important and lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!" Trump tweeted.

The president echoed the statement once again to reporters after meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House.

Last week, Trump said the potential sites for a summit had been narrowed to two countries, including Singapore.

If the Peace-Freedom House is selected, President Trump would have to travel halfway around the globe, while Kim would need only to travel a few dozen miles.

The village was the place where North and South Korea discussed participating together in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

South Korea President: Trump Should Get Nobel Peace Prize

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said President Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program.

"President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace," Moon told a meeting of senior secretaries, according to a presidential Blue House official who briefed media.

At a summit on Friday, Moon and Kim pledged to end hostilities between their countries and work toward the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.