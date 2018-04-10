Syria Prepares for US Strike, Russia Jams US Drones to Thwart American Response

Syrian government forces remain on high alert Tuesday at military positions across the country. They're fearful of a US strike after of an apparent chemical weapons attack near Damascus.

On Tuesday, Syrian officials invited international chemical weapons watchdog investigators to launch a fact-finding mission into the suspected poison gas attack over the weekend.

The Foreign Ministry said Syria will help the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons investigate the alleged attack, which killed some 40 people.

Iran is one of Syria's strongest backers and has sent thousands of troops and allied militiamen to support Syrian forces.

Russia Jams US Drones Over Syria

Meanwhile, Russia could hamper American military operations in Syria by jamming some of its drones.

Four US officials told NBC News that Moscow was concerned the US would retaliate for the attacks in eastern Ghouta, so it began jamming the GPS systems of some smaller drones.

American analysts first noticed the Russian military jamming drones in eastern Ukraine after the invasion of Crimea four years ago.

Experts say the jammers had a pretty significant impact on UN surveillance drones, which were grounded for days after gathering intelligence from the air.

Former UK Prime Minister: We Must Strike Syria

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said Britain should support possible military action in Syria following Saturday's suspected chemical weapons attack.

Speaking to UK broadcaster Sky News Tuesday, Blair warned, "If you don't respond to this, to the use of chemical weapons against civilians then obviously we're ignoring what the international community has said, which is that this is unacceptable and those that use such methods should be held to account."

