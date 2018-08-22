'America Is Under Cyberattack': What Lawmakers Are Now Proposing to Combat Threat Facing the US

WASHINGTON – On the heels of yet another cyberattack from Russian hackers, which targeted Washington, DC-based conservative think tanks, the Senate Judiciary Committee took up the issue of protecting our critical infrastructure against cyberhackers on Capitol Hill.

Senators on both sides of the aisle said the threats to our critical infrastructure, like power and water treatment companies, are real and the public doesn't have a clue how bad it is.

"America is under cyberattack. We are beginning to act but not quick enough and not forcefully enough," warned Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) echoed his concern, stating, "Now occasionally the hackers are foreign government individuals. But sometimes those governments are also hiring freelance hackers to also do their bidding."

Lawmakers warned that communication must take place, not just to inform the public, but between privately owned companies and the government.

With nearly 90 percent of all critical infrastructure in the US privately owned, making us all vulnerable to the weakest link, Sen. Graham proposed the idea of rewarding companies who work with the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies on cybersecurity with incentives.

"How about immunity from lawsuits? If you'll do what is best in your industry we will protect you from being sued. How about some carrots on the table because I don't think DHS can regulate this alone," Graham said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) brought up a controversial idea known as "hacking back."

Hacking back is allowing the victim of a cyberattack to go on the offensive and hack the adversary.

There is current legislation in the House that would permit it when a victim notifies law enforcement first.

But the idea of hacking presents serious risks, according to cyber experts.

For one thing, attributing a cyberattack isn't easy, and the private company could get the target wrong.

"I think Sen. Graham's sanctions against the oligarchs is exactly the right way to solve this. If you want to deter Vladimir Putin, whack him right in the oligarchs," Sen. Whitehouse said.

Security experts say we need to get ideas from our allies.

"Israel is attacked by Iran and Hezbollah every week in efforts to use cyber tools to disrupt their critical infrastructure," said Dr. James Lewis with the Center for Strategic & International Studies. "So far, they've been able to beat them off. But if I was worried about a non-state actor, it would be Hezbollah first."

Security experts have warned that retaliation in cyberspace presents a serious risk and could escalate quickly – especially with hackers backed by foreign governments.