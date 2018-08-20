22 Jihad Camps Inside the US? Here's the Disturbing Islamic Prophecy Behind Them

We now know the FBI believes Islamic extremists used a compound in the New Mexico desert to train kids to attack American schools. But believe it or not, a judge's decision to grant bail means four of the five suspects could soon be released on bond.

Now experts say they fear this is just one of many terrorist training camps operating on United States soil.

"There are so many people in the United States that are part of the jihad ideology, who are doing either fundraising here in the United States, training in the United States to conduct attacks here in the homeland and abroad," said former CIA operative Joseph Assad.

Assad adds extremists exploit laws we have here in the United States, like religious freedom, creating sleeper cells and often operating off the grid until they're ready to strike.

"In the CIA, we used to believe it was by the grace of God and good work by our partners in the FBI that we had stumbled upon things, such as the camp in New Mexico," said Assad.

At that compound, investigators also found 11 emaciated children and the remains of a 3-year-old boy.

An FBI agent testified they were told the 3-year-old died as part of a ritual "to expel demons."

"They told the kids and they all seemed to believe that this boy would resurrect, come back as Jesus and Jesus would tell them what targets to hit in terrorist attacks," said Ryan Mauro, a national security analyst with the Clarion Project.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, the father of the disabled boy who died from being denied his medication, is the only one still being held. That's because he faces an additional charge of being a fugitive from justice in a Georgia kidnapping case.

Mauro says it's no surprise these training camps exist in the United States.

But it is rare to get the evidence for a raid.

One example, Mauro notes, is the Jamad al Fruco group, which claims to have 22 training camps across the country.

"They haven't been cracked down on because they are not going out trying to kill people right now,” he explained. “They've done so in the past, but right now they are not. Why? Because when you build up an infrastructure that massive and your making millions of dollars and sending over to Pakistan, why would you carry out a violent plot and risk losing everything."

Mauro says most people think of radical Islam as just the act of terrorism and getting virgins in paradise, but radical jihadist groups have beliefs about Islamic end times prophecy, which teaches a war will take place between a messiah figure and the anti-Christ.

"Most of them believe that will be Israel or the West or someone from there," Mauro explained. "When the leader wages this war, and he will win because Jesus will come to his side. The Muslim Jesus will show up, will break a cross and prohibit Christianity."

Experts say the ultimate goal of radical Islam is not just to inflict terror by attacking our nation, but to inspire homegrown terrorism from within committed by Americans against fellow Americans.