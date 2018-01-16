DOJ to Appeal DACA Ruling: 'It Defies Both Law and Common Sense'

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department announced plans Tuesday to appeal a judge's ruling blocking President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The DACA program would extend protections and work permits to some people who entered the U.S. illegally as children.

"It defies both law and common sense for DACA – an entirely discretionary non-enforcement policy that was implemented unilaterally by the last administration after Congress rejected similar legislative proposals and courts invalidated the similar DAPA policy – to somehow be mandated nationwide by a single district court in San Francisco," said Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Last week, a federal judge blocked President Trump's effort to shut down the Obama-era program.

San Francisco-based U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup ordered the administration to resume accepting renewal applications for DACA.

Alsup said Sessions' conclusion that the program was illegal appeared to be "based on a flawed legal premise."