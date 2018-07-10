Date Set for Trump's Military Parade: Here's What to Expect

The date for President Donald Trump's parade to honor America's military is set for Saturday, Nov. 10, the Pentagon confirmed Monday.

The plan is that the parade, which is taking place over Veteran's Day weekend, should also mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. It will feature ceremonial units in military uniforms from various periods in the nation's history.

Pentagon spokesman Col. Robert Manning said the event will "honor those who have served in the military from the Revolutionary War through today."

A letter addressed to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff provides "initial guidance," including assurances that the display will not include tanks, to minimize damage to the city streets.

The DC City Council had already tweeted its objections ("Tanks but No Tanks").

A recent memo does not address the cost of the parade, but estimates have suggested it would be between $3 million and $50 million.

