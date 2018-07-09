Navy Sailor Killed in Non-Combat Incident in Red Sea

A United States Navy sailor was killed in a non-combat incident while conducting small-boat operations in the Red Sea, Pentagon spokesman Col. Robert Manning said Monday.

"The sailor was evacuated Sunday to a hospital in Aqaba, Jordan, where he was pronounced dead about 12:45 pm local time," said Manning.

The sailor's name was not immediately released, pending family notification.

Col. Manning said there was no indication of enemy activity in the area and the Navy did not suspect foul play in the death.

Another Pentagon source told CBN News the sailor's death was "an accident."

Small-boat operations typically include the use of small, fast vessels – often motor-driven inflatable crafts – to carry personnel from warships to the coastline or near it.

The sailor was part of the USS Jason Dunham, a guided-missile destroyer based in Norfolk, Virginia.

Navy staff say the USS Dunham deployed in June.