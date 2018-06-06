Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe Seeks Immunity for Testimony on Hillary Clinton Email Investigation

CBN News has discovered former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is seeking immunity in exchange for his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The congressional hearing is looking into the handling of the Clinton email probe during the 2016 presidential election.

McCabe's attorney, Michael Bromwich, sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Tuesday.

"McCabe welcomes your invitation to testify and is eager to answer any questions that you or other members of the Committee have," Bromwich told the senator, adding that because of his "criminal referral" by the inspector general, he could face prosecution.

McCabe is accused of leaking information to the Wall Street Journal and lying about it to former FBI Director James Comey.

"If this committee is unwilling or unable to obtain such an order, then Mr. McCabe will have no choice but to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination," Bromwich added.

Comey has claimed that McCabe never informed him of the leak.

It remains unclear how Grassley will respond to McCabe's immunity bid. The senator replied with a letter on Monday that he was "willing to discuss" the matter with Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the committee's top Democrat, but noted that granting the request would require a two-thirds vote of the panel.

Grassley has set the Judiciary hearing for next Monday, but it could be delayed, as the inspector general's report is still not public yet.

Sources familiar with the report described it as a massive undertaking, walking through the events leading up to the 2016 election over roughly 500 pages.