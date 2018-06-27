President Trump Set to Meet Russia's Putin in 'Not Too Distant Future'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the works and could happen in the "not too distant future."

"We will be meeting sometime around my trip to Europe," Trump said.

Trump's trip to Europe is expected to happen in mid-July as the time and place for his sit down with Putin has yet to be announced.

National Security Adviser John Bolton, who is currently in Russia, told reporters the specific details of the time and place will be announced Thursday.

While in Moscow today, Ambassador Bolton is meeting with President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials to discuss United States-Russia relations, as well the potential for a Presidential meeting. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 27, 2018

"John Bolton is over there," Trump said. "I just saw he had met with President Putin. I haven't got the full report yet."

Officials said the summit will focus on bilateral relations, Syria and arms-control issues.

Some Russia news organizations are saying Helsinki, Finland, is among the locations being discussed for the summit.

The meeting could also be a chance to repair relations between the US and Russia.

"I hope we can today discuss what both sides could do to restore full-fledged relations on the basis of equality and respect for each other's interests," said Putin.

Trump recently said Russia should be reinstated back into the G7 after the country was expelled in 2014 for capturing Crimea from Ukraine and declaring the region to be part of Russia.

"You know, whether you like it or not, and it may not be politically correct, but we have a world to run," Trump said. "And in the G-7, which used to be the G-8, they threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in because we should have Russia at the negotiating table."