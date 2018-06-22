Prayers Answered: North and South Korea Pick Date for Family Reunions

Another olive branch by North Korea is bringing another win for both South Korea and the United States.

More than 200 family members separated by the decades-long Korean War will take part in emotional reunions in August.

Officials from North and South Korea have agreed to arrange the reunions from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, South Korea's Ministry of Unification has said.

They will take place at a resort in Mount Kumgang, or "Diamond Mountain," in North Korea.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement on Friday after delegations from the two Koreas held talks. The deal was reached at April's Inter-Korean summit when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to resume family reunions.

According to Yonhap news agency, the number of South Koreans seeking to meet their loved ones in the North totaled 132,124 as of the end of May, of which only about 57,000 remain alive.

An estimated 86 percent of those individuals are in their 70s and older.

The reunions – the first in three years – were promised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following historic meetings with President Donald Trump earlier this month and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in May.

The last reunions were held in October 2015.