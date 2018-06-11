US F-15 Pilot in Serious Condition after Crash Near Japan

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — A US Air Force pilot is in "serious condition" Monday after a fighter jet crashed into the ocean south of Okinawa in southern Japan.

The pilot of an F-15C Eagle from Kadena Air Base "successfully ejected and was safely recovered," according to statements from the Air Force and the Okinawa Defense Bureau.

The crash happened during a routine training mission.

The pilot was taken to the US Naval Hospital at Camp Foster, according to Kadena's official Twitter account.

The tweet said the pilot is in serious condition.

"Our hearts and prayers go to the pilot and his family as they go through this difficult time," a post said.

Col. Richard Tanner, 18th Wing vice commander, said, "I sincerely appreciate the strong support of our Japanese partners in this difficult situation."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The unit has temporarily paused F-15 training while the 18th Wing reviews "operational, maintenance and safety procedures with unit personnel," the statement added.

The incident marks the 12th crash involving US military aircraft this fiscal year.